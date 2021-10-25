UBS Hikes Knight-Swift Price Target By 27%
- UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to Buy from Neutral and upgraded the price target to $65 (an upside of 17%), from $51.
- Wadewitz mentions that the company's non-truckload business is expanding faster than anticipated, and its "strong" free cash generation provides a potential for further diversification through acquisitions.
- He believes the "strong performance" in Knight-Swift's non-TL businesses and acquisitions can translate into a "changing valuation framework that supports a favorable" reward/risk for the shares.
- Price Action: KNX shares closed lower by 1.4% at $55.48 on Monday.
