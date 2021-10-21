fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.29
372.69
+ 0.61%
BTC/USD
-3389.77
62611.64
-5.14%
DIA
-0.06
356.09
-0.02%
SPY
+ 1.28
451.13
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.17
142.90
-0.12%
GLD
-0.14
167.04
-0.08%

Analysts Bump Up Knight-Swift Transportation's Price Target After Q3 Results

byAkanksha
October 21, 2021 4:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Bump Up Knight-Swift Transportation's Price Target After Q3 Results
  • Analysts raised the price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) after Q3 results.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained an Overweight and raised the price target to $77 (an upside of 35%) from $70.
  • Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained an Outperform and raised the price target to $62 (an upside of 9%) from $60.
  • KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler raised the price target to $65 (an upside of 14%) from $60 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Fowler also raised estimates to reflect current-quarter upside, improved pricing, greater logistics contribution, and better less-than-truckload margins, partially offset by a smaller truckload fleet. 
  • Fowler notes results provide a glimpse of earnings potential from diversified service offerings, which may buffer truckload cyclicality. Further, free cash/leverage potentially supports acquisitions.
  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors raised the price target to $59 from $51 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares. 
  • Majors raised his estimates through 2022, where he now sees earnings more flattish than clearly down, with his price target up accordingly despite sticking with a late-cycle multiple.
  • Baird analyst Garrett Holland raised the price target to $65 from $57 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. 
  • Holland says the company remains a clear beneficiary in the current strong cyclical environment, and earnings growth is set to continue in 2022.
  • Price Action: KNX shares closed higher by 4.4% at $56.75 on Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Cowen Upgrades Knight-Swift To Outperform Citing Pricing Power

Cowen Upgrades Knight-Swift To Outperform Citing Pricing Power

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Knight Transportation Price Target Raise: Firm Sees Premature Peak In Trucking Segment Given 'Very Tight Capacity Alongside Unprecedented Demand Levels' Setting Up For 'Encore Year' In FY22; Notes Rapid Growth In Logistics Segment

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Knight-Swift Price Target Raise: Firm Views Acquisition Of AAA Cooper Technologies Favorably Given New Entry For Growth Into 'Structurally Attractive Less-Than-Truckload Market' With Continued Upside On Top-Line Growth Expectations

Analysts All In On Transportation Stocks; Transition To Services Spending No Threat

Analysts All In On Transportation Stocks; Transition To Services Spending No Threat

A couple of bullish reports this week highlight reasons to favor transportation stocks moving forward. The outlooks call for favorable freight fundamentals around demand, utilization and pricing to remain in place for the foreseeable future. read more