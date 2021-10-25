Scotiabank Sees 36% Upside On This Latin American E-Commerce Giant
- Scotiabank analyst Rodrigo Echagaray upgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $2,100, up from $2,050, implying a 36% upside.
- The shares are down about 20% since he initiated coverage and given his view that the long-term growth opportunities across retail and fintech "remain very appealing" he sees the year-to-date underperformance versus the Nasdaq as "a good entry point."
- The analyst noted he adjusted his estimates to reflect higher than expected GMV and take-rates in recent quarters, which results in his estimates having increased "slightly."
- Price Action: MELI shares are trading higher by 2.45% at $1540.62 on the last check Monday.
