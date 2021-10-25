fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.18
369.92
+ 1.12%
BTC/USD
+ 2033.81
62886.03
+ 3.34%
DIA
+ 0.93
355.81
+ 0.26%
SPY
+ 2.56
450.56
+ 0.56%
TLT
-0.22
144.35
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.25
166.52
+ 0.74%

Scotiabank Sees 36% Upside On This Latin American E-Commerce Giant

byShivani Kumaresan
October 25, 2021 1:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Scotiabank Sees 36% Upside On This Latin American E-Commerce Giant
  • Scotiabank analyst Rodrigo Echagaray upgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $2,100, up from $2,050, implying a 36% upside.
  • The shares are down about 20% since he initiated coverage and given his view that the long-term growth opportunities across retail and fintech "remain very appealing" he sees the year-to-date underperformance versus the Nasdaq as "a good entry point."
  • The analyst noted he adjusted his estimates to reflect higher than expected GMV and take-rates in recent quarters, which results in his estimates having increased "slightly."
  • Price Action: MELI shares are trading higher by 2.45% at $1540.62 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Despite Downturn, BofA Says Brazilian E-Commerce Remains Competitive

Despite Downturn, BofA Says Brazilian E-Commerce Remains Competitive

A BofA Securities survey of Brazilian e-commerce shoppers indicates a decline in purchase intent versus reported purchases across almost all categories. This contradicts the earlier view of active app user strength, according to the sell-side firm.  read more
Citron Explains Change Of Heart On Jumia Technologies, $100 Price Target

Citron Explains Change Of Heart On Jumia Technologies, $100 Price Target

Citron Research has gone from bearish to bullish on Jumia Technologies, a Berlin-based e-commerce company operating in Africa.  read more
Nio, Peloton Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates

Nio, Peloton Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates

One of the most powerful tradable market events is a short squeeze, so traders are always on the lookout for the next short squeeze candidate. S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky just released a list of potential short squeeze stocks based on their high borrow rates and large mark-to-market losses for short sellers. read more

UPDATE: B of A Securities Reiterates Buy On MercadoLibre, Raises Target To $800 Notes 'April acceleration should help address concerns with relative marketplace performance in 1Q20'