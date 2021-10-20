 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 EPS Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 EPS Outlook
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNXreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 35.7% year-over-year to $1.64 billion, beating the consensus of $1.51 billion. Revenue, excluding truckload fuel surcharge, improved 32.8% to $1.51 billion.
  • Revenue by segments: Truckload $933.2 million (+3.4% Y/Y), Logistics $221.37 million (+130% Y/Y), Intermodal $112.75 million (+14.1% Y/Y) and LTL (Less-than-Truckload) $167.9 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.30, compared to $0.79 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $1.07.
  • The operating income increased by 63.2% Y/Y to $270.09 million, and adjusted operating income increased by 54.6% Y/Y to $283.11 million. The operating margin expanded by 277 bps to 16.4%.
  • Segment operating ratios: Truckload 77.8% a 350 bps improvement, Logistics 87.6% a 980 bps improvement, Intermodal 91.5% a 820 bps improvement and LTL 87.5%.
  • The average revenue per tractor increased by 6.8% Y/Y to $52,231 in the Truckload segment. Revenue per load increased by 43.1% Y/Y to $2,513 and gross margin expanded by 710 bps to 18.1% in the Logistics segment.
  • Intermodal Average revenue per load increased by 25.9% Y/Y to $2,902, and load count declined 9.3% Y/Y to 38,856.
  • Knight-Swift generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $817.52 million, compared to $655.02 million a year ago.
  • The company’s unrestricted cash and available liquidity had a balance of $1.1 billion, and net debt was at $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • FY21 Outlook: Knight-Swift expects Adjusted EPS of $4.50 - $4.55 (previous view $3.90 - $4.05) versus the consensus of $4.01.
  • Price Action: KNX shares are trading higher by 3.25% at $52.40 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNX)

Earnings Preview: Knight-Swift
AAA Cooper Transportation Adds St. Louis, Missouri Service Center
Analyst Ratings For Knight-Swift
Embark Trucks Tallies 14,200 Prelaunch Reservations for Driverless Software
Rate Guidance Should Drive TL Estimates Higher, Morgan Stanley Says
Cowen Upgrades Knight-Swift To Outperform Citing Pricing Power
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com