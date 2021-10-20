Why Needham Says This Semiconductor Stock Will Catch Up With Synopsys

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) is “a rare software play” in the semiconductor industry and is poised to benefit from accelerated growth in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA)/Internet Protocol industry, according to Needham.

The Cadence Design Systems Analyst: Charles Shi initiated coverage of Cadence Design Systems with a Buy rating and $183 price target.

The Cadence Design Systems Takeaways: Following a downturn since September, the share price represents an entry point ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Shi said in the initiation note.

The analyst said he expects EDA to outperform the semiconductor industry, with around 10% growth over the next few years. Following the current market leader Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), Cadence Design Systems is likely to “publicly commit to ~10% EDA growth on either its 3Q21 or 4Q21 earnings call,” he said.

“We believe Cadence will execute and outperform in coming years,” Shi further wrote.

CDNS Price Action: Shares of Cadence Design Systems were trading 1.46% higher at $161.15 midday Wednesday.