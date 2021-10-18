UBS Turns Bearish On This Aerospace Company - Read Why
- UBS analyst Myles Walton downgraded Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) to Sell from Neutral and slashed the price target to $15 (implying a downside of 25%), from $26.
- Walton cites yet another delay for the company's next powered flights, which had already been delayed from late September to late October following a supplier part issue, stating that the next launch has now been pushed back to Q3 of next year and commercial service starting in Q4 of 2022.
- Walton says while the details on the Delta class design and results of September-quarter ticket sales will serve as the focal points on the company's upcoming earnings call, neither seem "material upside catalysts."
- Recently, BofA Analyst Ronald Epstein maintained an Underperform rating for Virgin Galactic while reducing the price target from $25 to $20, Following Latest Flight Delay.
- Price Action: SPCE shares are trading lower by 4.30% at $19.15 during the premarket session on Monday.
