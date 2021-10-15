fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.48
365.15
+ 0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 4256.28
61604.22
+ 7.42%
DIA
+ 3.47
345.66
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 3.08
439.42
+ 0.7%
TLT
-1.11
146.99
-0.76%
GLD
-2.71
170.71
-1.61%

Virgin Galactic Shares Crack Below Support: Will The Stock See Further Fall?

byTyler Bundy
October 15, 2021 12:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Virgin Galactic Shares Crack Below Support: Will The Stock See Further Fall?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower Friday after the company said there would be approximately a one-month delay for the enhancement period for VMS Eve and VSS Unity. Commercial service is now expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Virgin Galactic was down 14.88% at $20.50 at publication time.

See Also: BofA Cuts Virgin Galactic Target Following Latest Flight Delay

Virgin Galactic Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares have dropped below a key $24 level and head toward the next possible support area in what technical traders call a sideways channel.
  • The $15 level is the next area where the stock may find support nea,r as it has previously been support. If the stock turns around and crosses back above the $24 level, it may head higher toward the $35 resistance level.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been dropping lower the past few days and sits at 34. This indicates there are quite a few more sellers than buyers in the stock.

spcedaily10-15-21.png

What’s Next For Virgin Galactic?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce and cross back above the $24 level. A period of consolidation above the $24 level could push the stock higher and move toward the $35 resistance level.

Bears would like to see the stock continue to fall and eventually fall low enough to where it can break below the $15 resistance level. Consolidation below this level could bring about further bearish moves.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Corsair Gaming Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Tesla, Virgin Galactic And These Are Other Top Trends

Corsair Gaming Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Tesla, Virgin Galactic And These Are Other Top Trends

Corsair Gaming Inc. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included FAANG stock picks and aerospace and automotive giants. read more
Facebook, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic Stocks Consolidate In Pattern: What To Watch For On The Break

Facebook, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic Stocks Consolidate In Pattern: What To Watch For On The Break

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) have developed in read more
Ford, Tesla, Virgin Galactic Look Set For Continuation Higher Due To This Key Indicator: What To Watch For

Ford, Tesla, Virgin Galactic Look Set For Continuation Higher Due To This Key Indicator: What To Watch For

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) all had higher than average daily tr read more