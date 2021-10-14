fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.30
353.70
+ 1.75%
BTC/USD
-205.44
57161.88
-0.36%
DIA
+ 4.89
339.00
+ 1.42%
SPY
+ 6.66
428.52
+ 1.53%
TLT
+ 0.43
144.91
+ 0.3%
GLD
+ 0.52
167.07
+ 0.31%

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Avis Budget, Sees 23% Downside

byAkanksha
October 14, 2021 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Avis Budget, Sees 23% Downside

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Avis Budget Stock Surges On BofA's Rating Upgrade, Raised Price Target

Avis Budget Stock Surges On BofA's Rating Upgrade, Raised Price Target

3 Reasons To Sell Avis Budget Group

3 Reasons To Sell Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CAR) stock has climbed more than 62 percent in the past month. Investors seem to be either assigning more value in the company’s nearer-term earnings than its earnings in outer-years, or expecting higher normalized EBITDA, according to Morgan Stanley. read more
3 Reasons Why Avis Budget Shares Could Go Higher

3 Reasons Why Avis Budget Shares Could Go Higher

Shares of car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) are up more than six-fold since bottoming at $6.35 last March and three catalysts could help lift shares even higher, according to BofA Securities. read more
Avis Budget Benefits From Improving Used Car Market, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade

Avis Budget Benefits From Improving Used Car Market, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) appears poised for share gains in an improving used car market, according to Morgan Stanley. read more