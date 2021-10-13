fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.70
356.44
+ 0.2%
BTC/USD
-902.43
55094.50
-1.61%
DIA
-2.37
346.15
-0.69%
SPY
-1.72
435.34
-0.4%
TLT
+ 1.38
142.56
+ 0.96%
GLD
+ 2.14
162.53
+ 1.3%

Wayfair Stock Falls After Downgrade By Jefferies

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 13, 2021 10:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wayfair Stock Falls After Downgrade By Jefferies
  • Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski downgraded Wayfair Inc (NYSE:Wto Hold from Buy with a price target of $225, down from $330. 
  • Web traffic for Q3 ended weak, and Q4 started slow, and Matuszewski feels Street estimates for the second half of the year are too high against a backdrop of supply chain disarray.
  • Though shares are more than 30% off highs, he contends that Wayfair shares are yet to price in soft data.
  • Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the U.S. and Europe. The company's Q2 FY21 revenue of $3.86 billion missed the consensus of $3.96 billion. EPS of $1.89 beat the consensus of $1.17. Active customers rose 19.6% Y/Y to 31.1 million.
  • Price Action: W shares traded lower by 3.73% at $225.54 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were trading higher Friday after Stifel maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $75 to $115. The strength is also potentially related to increased interest in e-commerce amid the coronavirus pandemic. read more

UPDATE: Telsey Advisory On Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target Decrease: Firm Remains Constructive On Turnaround Story But Notes Co. Results Lagging Target, HomeGoods, & Wayfair; Notes Low Promotions Across Marketplace As Tailwind On Gross Margins

BofA Reinstates Coverage Of Overstock With Buy Rating, Says Turnaround Still In Early Stages

BofA Reinstates Coverage Of Overstock With Buy Rating, Says Turnaround Still In Early Stages

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) has been outperforming primary competitor Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) and should continue to benefit from the secular shift to online shopping, according to BofA Securities.  read more
Best Buy, Etsy Among 2020 Black Friday's Big Winners

Best Buy, Etsy Among 2020 Black Friday's Big Winners

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping events of the year for retail stocks. This year's holiday shopping season has been a unique one, and early data suggests retail investors could see some mixed outcomes. read more