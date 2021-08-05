 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Wayfair Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares are trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results.

Active customers reached 31.1 million in the second quarter, which represents an increase of 19.6% year over year.

Wayfair reported quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.17 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $3.86 billion, which came in below the estimate of $3.96 billion.

"While the current macro environment is dynamic, the home remains a high priority for our customers and longer term tailwinds to online category growth are firmly in place,” said Niraj Shah, co-founder and CEO of Wayfair.

Price Action: Wayfair has traded as high as $369 and as low as $221.09 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 11% at $278.74.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (W)

Wayfair Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Rising Active Customers
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Wayfair
Another Big Earnings Week Ahead
Price Over Earnings Overview: Wayfair
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Niraj Shah why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com