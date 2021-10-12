fbpx

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Altice USA, Charter Citing Competitive Environment

Anusuya Lahiri
October 12, 2021 2:07 pm
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft downgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUSto Hold from Buy with a price target of $22, down from $40, implying 25% upside. 
  • Cable stocks over the past few years have enjoyed a favorable environment, Kraft noted. The stocks benefitted from strong broadband subscriber growth, a relaxed competitive environment, margin expansion from product mix shift and pricing power, and declining capital intensity as network investment needs remained relatively stable. 
  • However, the period of favorable conditions for the cable industry "is now transitioning to a more competitive environment," says the analyst. 
  • As a result, Kraft downgraded both Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Altice USA to Hold.
  • Kraft downgraded Charter to Hold from Buy with a $725 price target (suggesting 4.7% upside), down from $825.
  • Price Action: ATUS shares traded lower by 3.28% at $17.52, while CHTR is down 0.50% at $691.72 on the last check Tuesday.

