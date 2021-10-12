fbpx

Credit Suisse Bumps Up MGM Resorts Price Target By 106%

byShivani Kumaresan
October 12, 2021 8:37 am

  • Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken upgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGMto Outperform from Neutral and hiked the price target to $68 from $33, suggesting a 52.77% upside.
  • The company has "gone through a transformation," recently announcing four transactions that the market is not giving it full credit for, Chaiken notes.
  • Chaiken now sees MGM as a "cleaner more simplified organization" with a more attractive capital structure and believes MGM can beat consensus estimates.
  • Price Action: MGM shares are trading higher by 2.21% at $45.40 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

