fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
358.39
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-215.42
57255.93
-0.37%
DIA
+ 0.02
344.96
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
434.68
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.52
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
163.93
-0.01%

Climbing Used Car Prices Indicate 'Deflationary Technologies' Could Be Adopted Quicker Than Expected, Says Ark Analyst

byRachit Vats
October 12, 2021 6:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Climbing Used Car Prices Indicate 'Deflationary Technologies' Could Be Adopted Quicker Than Expected, Says Ark Analyst

Ark Invest analyst Sam Korus said on Monday that all-time high prices of used cars could push consumers toward adopting new technologies more quickly than expected.

What Happened: The latest numbers from automobile auction company Manheim point to used car prices hitting an all-time high even as used car sales dropped 13% year over year.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull and the popular money managing firm’s CEO Cathie Wood has in recent past said used car prices data indicate sales have peaked and that prices would come down as deflation plays a bigger role in the coming days.

“A broader trend that could be forming is that price inflation shifts consumers toward the adoption of deflationary technologies more quickly than otherwise would be the case,” Korus wrote in a note.

Korus said that legacy automakers are pointing toward chip shortage as the reason for declining car sales but they could be in for a surprise with faster adoption of electric vehicles ensuring demand for gas-powered vehicles doesn't bounce back as quickly as expected.

See Also: Chip Shortage In Focus With US Automakers Like Tesla, Ford, GM But Cathie Wood Says Used-Car Data Points In Different Direction

Why It Matters: Both used and new car prices have been on the rise since last year when demand sprung back quicker than expected. The prices are now at levels not seen in many years and lower inventory is currently fueling that surge. 

The lower inventory situation has been further aggravated with the ongoing semiconductor shortages, which have seen the likes of General Motors Co (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and Tesla struggle to get enough chips that go into making vehicles.

According to the Manheim Index, which tracks the used car prices, on a month-over-month basis, all major market segments saw increases in September, with vans and sports utility vehicles increasing the most.

Used car prices are up at 27.1%, according to the Manheim Index.

Price Action: GM shares closed 0.82% lower at $58.09 a share on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Retail Sales Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

3 Key Updates Wedbush Is Expecting From Tesla's Annual Shareholders Meeting Today

3 Key Updates Wedbush Is Expecting From Tesla's Annual Shareholders Meeting Today

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) annual shareholder meeting scheduled to be held at the Gigafactory Texas in Austin is taking place on Thursday and as per Wedbush Securities, the Elon Musk-led company will set the groundwork for the electric automaker& read more
Street May Not Expect GM To Be Able To Compete With Tesla In EV World But Wedbush Says Target To Double Revenue By 2030 'Achievable And Beatable'

Street May Not Expect GM To Be Able To Compete With Tesla In EV World But Wedbush Says Target To Double Revenue By 2030 'Achievable And Beatable'

General Motor Co’s (NYSE: GM) ambitious target to more than double revenue by 2030 is achievable and beatable as the legacy automaker switches a majority of its customer base to electric vehicles over the coming years and aims to catch up with electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla Stock Is Worth Far Less Than Its Current Valuation

Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla Stock Is Worth Far Less Than Its Current Valuation

Following Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) third-quarter deliveries update, an analyst at Needham thinks the stock's valuation is read more
Why This Analyst Is Still Bearish About Tesla Despite Record Q3 Deliveries

Why This Analyst Is Still Bearish About Tesla Despite Record Q3 Deliveries

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s record quarterly deliveries may not have swayed an analyst from JPMorgan to shed his bearish stance,&n read more