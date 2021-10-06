fbpx

Morgan Stanley Downgrades CDW, Cuts PT By ~5%

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 6, 2021 11:54 am
October 6, 2021 11:54 am
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty downgraded CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDWto Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $196, down from $208, suggesting a 12% upside, as part of the downgrade of her IT Hardware industry view to Cautious.
  • The firm's U.S. Equity Strategy Team believes the market is in the later innings of a mid-cycle transition, and Hardware has been the worst-performing Tech group and underperformed the S&P by 11% over the past four months, Huberty noted. 
  • She points to emerging cautious data points, including a decelerating CIO Hardware spending growth outlook in 2022, rising channel inventory, and recent overconsumption of PC and peripheral products. 
  • The data points signal an "impending" shift to late cycle, which should bring underperformance for the IT Hardware group. 
  • While still bullish long-term on CDW, Huberty cites "near record-high valuation" and its 45% revenue exposure to PCs for her lower rating.
  • Price Action: CDW shares are trading lower by 5.4% at $174.13 on the last check Wednesday.

