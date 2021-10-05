fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.96
347.66
+ 1.41%
BTC/USD
+ 542.11
49767.05
+ 1.1%
DIA
+ 3.84
336.17
+ 1.13%
SPY
+ 5.18
423.46
+ 1.21%
TLT
-1.24
146.22
-0.86%
GLD
-0.82
166.18
-0.5%

Columbia Sportswear Analyst Downgrades Retailer On Supply Chain Woes

byPriya Nigam
October 5, 2021 11:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Columbia Sportswear Analyst Downgrades Retailer On Supply Chain Woes

Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) growing footwear business has outsized exposure to delays in wholesale shipments in the first half of 2022 due to global supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities.

The Columbia Sportswear Analyst: Alexander Perry downgraded Columbia Sportswear from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $137 to $108.

The Columbia Sportswear Takeaways: A significant portion of Columbia Sportswear’s contract manufacturing takes place in Vietnam, and factory closures here could have a meaningful impact on shipments in the first half of 2022, especially since the company is “already limited by production capacity,” Perry said in the downgrade note.

BofA expects Columbia Sportswear to continue facing gross margin pressure through 2022 due to higher ocean freight costs, the analyst said. 

He also projected a slowdown in spending on athletic footwear and apparel, “with QTD spending (thru 9/25) declining 4% vs. a +44% increase in 2Q21.

“However, we believe near-term risks are partially offset but longer term channel fill opportunities as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) consolidate wholesale distribution in N. America.” 

COLM Price Action: Shares of Columbia Sportswear were trading down by 2.21% at $96 Tuesday morning.

Photo courtesy of Columbia Sportswear. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why Did BofA Analyst Upgrade Columbia Sportswear Stock?

Why Did BofA Analyst Upgrade Columbia Sportswear Stock?

A strong sell-through, helped by cold weather conditions in January and February, should support channel restocking and lend upside to Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ: COLM) Fall 2021 order book, according to BofA Securities. read more
Why This Columbia Sportswear Analyst Is No Longer Bullish

Why This Columbia Sportswear Analyst Is No Longer Bullish

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) faces a more challenging near- and medium-term outlook than previously anticipated, according to BofA Securities. read more
Columbia Sportswear Traders Shrug Off Short Report

Columbia Sportswear Traders Shrug Off Short Report

Short seller GlassHouse Research has a new report out making some bold claims about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM). read more
Buy Nike, Sell Under Armour: A Dozen Consumer Lifestyle Brand Calls From BTIG

Buy Nike, Sell Under Armour: A Dozen Consumer Lifestyle Brand Calls From BTIG

An already struggling U.S. retail sector has been devastated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown. BTIG initiated coverage of 12 consumer lifestyle brands and named its top stock picks in the new era of retail. The Analyst BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon initiated coverage on the following 12 stocks: read more