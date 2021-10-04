Barclays Upgrades Southwest To Overweight, Sees 38% Upside
- Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski upgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $75, from $64, implying an upside of 37.96%.
- Oglenski says that while the recovery has taken longer than expected, "bluer skies ahead for airlines."
- He further adds, with "ample support" from U.S. taxpayers via cash grants and some low-cost loans, airline balance sheets have been kept in relatively healthy shape.
- Southwest affords long-term investors a "fortress balance sheet, favorable order book with Boeing and a historically profitable business model," says Oglenski, favoring low cost and low fare airlines.
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $55.47 during the premarket session on Monday.
