fbpx

QQQ
-0.38
360.56
-0.11%
BTC/USD
-300.22
47899.79
-0.62%
DIA
+ 0.00
343.18
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.01
434.23
+ 0%
TLT
-0.01
145.36
-0.01%
GLD
-0.02
164.61
-0.01%

Barclays Upgrades Southwest To Overweight, Sees 38% Upside

byAkanksha
October 4, 2021 8:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Barclays Upgrades Southwest To Overweight, Sees 38% Upside
  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski upgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $75, from $64, implying an upside of 37.96%.
  • Oglenski says that while the recovery has taken longer than expected, "bluer skies ahead for airlines." 
  • He further adds, with "ample support" from U.S. taxpayers via cash grants and some low-cost loans, airline balance sheets have been kept in relatively healthy shape.
  • Southwest affords long-term investors a "fortress balance sheet, favorable order book with Boeing and a historically profitable business model," says Oglenski, favoring low cost and low fare airlines.
  • Also ReadJPMorgan Raises Price Target For Frontier Group, Southwest, Alaska Air; Downgrades Spirit Airlines
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $55.47 during the premarket session on Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

JPMorgan Raises Price Target For Frontier Group, Southwest, Alaska Air; Downgrades Spirit Airlines

JPMorgan Raises Price Target For Frontier Group, Southwest, Alaska Air; Downgrades Spirit Airlines

Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected When Twitter Reports Q1

Earnings Preview: BA, AAL, LUV Report Q1 Earnings This Week

Trump Helps Send Markets To New Highs With Keystone Pipeline Order