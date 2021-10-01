BMO Capital Initiates Bloom Energy With Market Perform Rating, Sees 17% Upside
- BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar initiated Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $22, implying an upside of 17.6%.
- Thakkar says that in the long run, solid oxide tech may offer a cheaper, more efficient way to produce hydrogen and could be used in other applications.
- Meanwhile, he adds that determination of this is still in the very early stages.
- Recently, the company revealed the commercial availability of its Hydrogen Energy Servers, 100% hydrogen-powered fuel cells that deliver on-site, 24/7, zero-carbon electricity.
- Price Action: BE shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $18.45 during the premarket session on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.