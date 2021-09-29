fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.68
358.19
+ 0.47%
BTC/USD
-1907.25
41253.65
-4.42%
DIA
+ 2.51
340.41
+ 0.73%
SPY
+ 2.84
430.89
+ 0.65%
TLT
-0.23
144.32
-0.16%
GLD
-0.72
162.77
-0.44%

Why Are Conagra Brands Shares Trading Higher Today?

byShivani Kumaresan
September 29, 2021 2:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Conagra Brands Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow upgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Neutral from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $34.
  • A "worst case" is already being priced into the shares, Moskow notes.
  • The analyst views Conagra's risk/reward as neutral saying consensus estimates already assume an earnings miss in fiscal 2022 off of reduced guidance.
  • The stock's valuation has dropped below its five-year average, adds Moskow. He thinks the catalyst for downward earnings revisions has now passed.
  • Price Action: CAG shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $34.74 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

BofA Downgrades Conagra Brands On Challenging Year Ahead

BofA Downgrades Conagra Brands On Challenging Year Ahead

Fiscal 2022 is likely to be a transition year for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG), as management takes action to combat inflation, against tough COVID-19-related volume comparisons, according to BofA Securities. read more
9 'Summer BBQ' Stocks With A Lot Riding On July 4 Weekend

9 'Summer BBQ' Stocks With A Lot Riding On July 4 Weekend

There’s no question 2020 has been a stressful year for Americans, which is why many people are hoping to forget about business and money this weekend and enjoy the July 4 holiday. For a handful of U.S. companies, the Independence Day weekend will be far from relaxing. read more
Conagra Analysts React To Q4 Miss: 'We View These Issues As Temporary'

Conagra Analysts React To Q4 Miss: 'We View These Issues As Temporary'

UBS: Buy The Weakness In Conagra Brands