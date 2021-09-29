Why Are Conagra Brands Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow upgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Neutral from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $34.
- A "worst case" is already being priced into the shares, Moskow notes.
- The analyst views Conagra's risk/reward as neutral saying consensus estimates already assume an earnings miss in fiscal 2022 off of reduced guidance.
- The stock's valuation has dropped below its five-year average, adds Moskow. He thinks the catalyst for downward earnings revisions has now passed.
- Price Action: CAG shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $34.74 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.