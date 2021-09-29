JPMorgan Downgrades HP - Read Why
- JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster downgraded HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $30, down from $35, implying an upside of 5.45%.
- Coster notes that concerns around the PC cycle, which are unlikely to dissipate in the near term, have restricted HP's upside.
- Coster downgrades HP even though his expectations for the PC volume cycle "remain higher relative to more bearish investor expectations."
- Coster believes investors are focusing on company-specific drivers that have "remained limited."
- Price Action: HPQ shares traded lower by 0.8% at $28.35 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
