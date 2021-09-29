fbpx

JPMorgan Downgrades HP - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 29, 2021 7:12 am
JPMorgan Downgrades HP - Read Why
  • JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster downgraded HP Inc (NYSE:HPQto Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $30, down from $35, implying an upside of 5.45%. 
  • Coster notes that concerns around the PC cycle, which are unlikely to dissipate in the near term, have restricted HP's upside. 
  • Coster downgrades HP even though his expectations for the PC volume cycle "remain higher relative to more bearish investor expectations." 
  • Coster believes investors are focusing on company-specific drivers that have "remained limited."
  • Price Action: HPQ shares traded lower by 0.8% at $28.35 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

