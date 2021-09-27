fbpx

QQQ
-4.20
377.53
-1.13%
BTC/USD
+ 128.57
43289.47
+ 0.3%
DIA
+ 1.19
346.68
+ 0.34%
SPY
-1.33
445.24
-0.3%
TLT
-0.19
147.10
-0.13%
GLD
+ 0.60
162.70
+ 0.37%

Why Did SVB Leerink Initiate Humana With Outperform?

byPriya Nigam
September 27, 2021 10:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Did SVB Leerink Initiate Humana With Outperform?

While Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) stock already seems to price in the near-term concerns around rebounding medical costs and high COVID-19 costs, it offers an opportunity to gain exposure to “the post-COVID accelerating growth environment and associated 2022 inflection,” according to SVB Leerink.

The Humana Analyst: Whit Mayo initiated coverage of Humana with an Outperform rating and a price target of $494.

The Humana Thesis: Humana’s stock has an “undemanding valuation” and its gap with UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s (NYSE:UNH) stock could close going ahead, Mayo said in the initiation note.

“We observe 3Q21 IP (inpatient) average daily census (ADC) in HUM’s states trending 10% above 1H21 levels with COVID up 200% and non-COVID -12%,” the analyst wrote.

“We believe the preponderance of the COVID surge is materially overweight Medicaid and commercial, rendering HIM less-exposed than feared,” he added.

“HUM boasts the highest organic growth of any MCO, as MA (Medicare Advantage) is the only line of business with any volume/member growth. Budget reconciliation efforts could seek to reduce MA funding, which HUM could likely “offset” through benefit design,” Mayo further stated.

HUM Price Action: Shares of Humana had risen by 1.26% to $403.95 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Health Care Initiation Analyst Ratings General

Related Articles

Look Closer, Tenet Healthcare Is Making More Progress Than It Seems

UPDATE: SVB Leerink On Humana Outperform Initiation: Firm Believes Near-Term Concerns Of Rebounding Medical & COVID Costs Are Priced In; Sees Accelerating Growth Environment With FY22 Inflection & Closing Valuation Spread With UnitedHealth Group

Health Insurance Stocks Soar As Sector Avoids Worst-Case Election Scenario

Health Insurance Stocks Soar As Sector Avoids Worst-Case Election Scenario

Votes are still being counted in the U.S. presidential election, but health care facility and managed care stocks appear to have avoided a worst-case scenario.  read more

UPDATE: JP Morgan On Healthcare Names/Hospitals Says Portion Of Coronavirus Relief Bill Designed For Medicare, Medicaid Providers Could Be Overrun By Claims For Lost Sales Within 2 Months