Jefferies Upgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers To Buy - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
September 24, 2021 12:37 pm
Jefferies Upgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers To Buy - Read Why
  • Jefferies analyst Andy Barish upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $31 (implying an Upside of 27.7%), up from $28.
  • The analyst has turned "incrementally more positive" on the casual dining sector following the selloff in the space driven by delta variant and inflation concerns.
  • Restaurants are showing signs of being more resilient than expected, with "less of a lowdown" than what investors may be pricing in, Barish notes.
  • The analyst adds valuations in the sector are "too attractive to ignore" at current share levels.
  • Price Action: RRGB shares are trading higher by 2.14% at $24.34 on the last check Friday.

