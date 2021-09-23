fbpx

Why Guggenheim Sees 22% Upside In Roku

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 23, 2021 12:07 pm
  • Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Buy from Neutral with a $395 price target, implying 21.6% upside.
  • Morris expects the connected television advertising marketplace to grow at a "rapid pace" and said Roku will be a primary beneficiary.
  • Morris also sees value in the company's international expansion and potential for additional targeted marketing partnerships.
  • Morris considers Roku's expanded advertising tools as underappreciated.
  • He sees an attractive entry point at current share levels.
  • ROKU Price Action: ROKU shares were up 2.59% at $333.20 midday Thursday.

