Why Guggenheim Sees 22% Upside In Roku
- Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Buy from Neutral with a $395 price target, implying 21.6% upside.
- Morris expects the connected television advertising marketplace to grow at a "rapid pace" and said Roku will be a primary beneficiary.
- Morris also sees value in the company's international expansion and potential for additional targeted marketing partnerships.
- Morris considers Roku's expanded advertising tools as underappreciated.
- He sees an attractive entry point at current share levels.
- ROKU Price Action: ROKU shares were up 2.59% at $333.20 midday Thursday.
