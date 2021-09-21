fbpx

3 Top Stocks For The Next Year, According To Gene Munster

byAdam Eckert
September 21, 2021 10:43 am
3 Top Stocks For The Next Year, According To Gene Munster

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster likes Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MRAC) as his top three stocks for the next year.

Munster told CNBC Tuesday he expects the broader markets to be flat or slightly down over the next few months, but longer-term stocks are going higher.

"There are a handful of tech companies that will power through this ultimately and be great investments over the next year," he said.

AAPL: The combination of Apple's "powerful" earnings and "massive" total addressable market will help push the stock higher one year from now. Apple users touch their products something like 1000 times per day, which adds an addictive factor and is a powerful testament to how high earnings can go, Munster said.

As Apple expands its reach in the metaverse, augmented reality, health and wellness and the auto industry, the stock should easily reach $200 per share, he said.

See Also: How Preorders For Apple's iPhone 13 Models Are Tracking

TTWO: Take-Two positions investors to capitalize on the first monetization opportunity in the metaverse with gaming.

"Yes, the metaverse is going to be real. It's going to take up a lot of our time," Munster said.

MRAC: Munster noted the SPAC market isn't as attractive to invest in as it was earlier in the year, but he really likes Enjoy Technology, which is going public via SPAC, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

Enjoy is focused on the next 25 years of commerce by reinventing commerce at home, he said.

The company was working with three Apple markets, but it has expanded to 14 markets, Munster said: "This company could be the third leg to Apple's retail."

Enjoy was founded in 2014 by former Apple executive Ron Johnson, who is currently the company's CEO.

AAPL, TTWO, MRAC Price Action: Apple was up 0.71% at $143.94, Take-Two was up 0.78% at $150 and Marquee Raine was up 0.40% at $10.01 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

