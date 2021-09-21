fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
365.70
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 492.71
43508.33
+ 1.15%
DIA
+ 0.03
339.37
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.04
434.00
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.02
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
164.93
+ 0.01%

Jefferies Downgrades Oshkosh To Hold Citing Defense Headwinds

byAkanksha
September 21, 2021 7:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jefferies Downgrades Oshkosh To Hold Citing Defense Headwinds
  • Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann downgraded Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $105 (implying a downside of 1.76%), down from $150.
  • Volkmann sees near-term delivery headwinds and medium-term headwinds to both the company's sales and margins in defense. Supply chain constraints across the industrial space are pressuring volumes and offsetting strong demand.
  • The analyst adds that Oshkosh's recent contract wins in defense are not likely to generate significant revenue in fiscal 2022 and lowers estimates to below consensus through fiscal 2023.
  • Recently, Oshkosh entered a strategic partnership and invested in Carnegie Foundry to accelerate innovation in autonomy and robotics. 
  • Price Action: OSK shares closed lower by 1.21% at $106.86 on Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

KeyBanc Downgrades Oshkosh: 'Not An Easy Decision'

KeyBanc Downgrades Oshkosh: 'Not An Easy Decision'

UPDATE: Bank Of America Upgrades Oshkosh As Firm Thinks 'the company's higher EPS outlook bakes in excessively conservative assumptions'

Oshkosh Provides 'Even Risk/Reward,' According To Buckingham

Deutsche Bank Revisits Machinery Group After Tariffs, Macro Shifts