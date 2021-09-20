Oshkosh Invests In Carnegie Foundry To Accelerate Autonomy, Robotics
- Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) has entered a strategic partnership and invested in Carnegie Foundry to accelerate innovation in autonomy and robotics. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Carnegie Foundry is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) venture studio based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
- Carnegie Foundry has an existing relationship with the National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC) at Carnegie Mellon University.
- The new partnership will build upon this relationship and complement Oshkosh's ongoing autonomous vehicles and equipment work.
- As part of the strategic alliance, a member of Oshkosh will join the Carnegie Foundry Board of Directors.
- Price Action: OSK shares are trading lower by 2.14% at $105.86 on the last check Monday.
