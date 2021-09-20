 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oshkosh Invests In Carnegie Foundry To Accelerate Autonomy, Robotics
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Share:
Oshkosh Invests In Carnegie Foundry To Accelerate Autonomy, Robotics
  • Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) has entered a strategic partnership and invested in Carnegie Foundry to accelerate innovation in autonomy and robotics. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Carnegie Foundry is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) venture studio based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
  • Carnegie Foundry has an existing relationship with the National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC) at Carnegie Mellon University. 
  • The new partnership will build upon this relationship and complement Oshkosh's ongoing autonomous vehicles and equipment work.
  • As part of the strategic alliance, a member of Oshkosh will join the Carnegie Foundry Board of Directors.
  • Price Action: OSK shares are trading lower by 2.14% at $105.86 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSK)

EV Week In Review: Tesla's Gets Upbeat Delivery Forecasts, XPeng's Sub-$25K Car, Lucid's Big Week, Workhorse Gives Up On Legal Challenge
Workhorse Withdraws Next-Gen Mail Truck Bid Protest
Workhorse Withdraws USPS Legal Challenge Against Oshkosh: What Investors Should Know
Not Just Electric: Oshkosh Says Postal Trucks Purpose Built For Carriers
Failure To Launch: Workhorse Group Ousts CEO As Production Delays Escalate
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com