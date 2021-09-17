fbpx

ManpowerGroup Stock Slips After Double Downgrade At Barclays

Akanksha
September 17, 2021
ManpowerGroup Stock Slips After Double Downgrade At Barclays
  • Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik double downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MANto Underweight from Overweight and lowered the price target to $120 (implying an upside of 9.16%), from $140.
  • The company recently announced the acquisition of ettain Group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million.
  • ManpowerGroup anticipates the acquisition to be accretive to 2021 and 2022 EPS, excluding one-time and integration costs.
  • Price Action: MAN shares are trading lower by 5.89% at $110.22 on the last check Friday.

