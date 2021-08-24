 Skip to main content

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:36am   Comments
ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M
  • ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash.
  • ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
  • The combination will provide increased strength in delivering IT services to the financial services and health care industries.
  • For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, ettain pro forma Revenues were ~$724 million, and pro forma EBITDA was $75 million.
  • ManpowerGroup anticipates the acquisition to be accretive to 2021 and 2022 EPS, excluding one-time and integration costs.
  • The transaction is expected to close in late September 2021.
  • ManpowerGroup expects to fund this acquisition with existing cash and ~$150 million from its revolving credit facility, which it intends to repay over 12 months.
  • ManpowerGroup held cash and cash equivalents of $1.46 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MAN shares closed higher by 0.70% at $120.22 on Monday.

