Deutsche Bank Initiates Rocket Lab USA With Buy, Sees Upside Of 17%

byAkanksha
September 17, 2021 12:34 pm
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu initiated Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) with a Buy rating and a price target of $18, implying an upside of 17.5%.
  • Yu views Rocket Lab as the "highest quality space asset to enter the public market so far." The company has established itself as a reliable small rocket launcher and has garnered "strong momentum" in satellite buses and related components, enabling access to space in multiple ways.
  • The analyst anticipates share price volatility in the near term as the S-1 PIPE registration should occur by September 22.
  • Recently, the company was initiated at Cowen & Co. with a Market Perform rating and a Price Target of $18, implying an upside of 17.5%; and at Canaccord Genuity with Buy Rating and a Price Target of $30, implying an upside of 95.8%.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 2.39% at $15.51 on the last check on Thursday.

