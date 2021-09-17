fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
378.31
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-350.95
47386.87
-0.74%
DIA
-0.02
348.20
-0.01%
SPY
-0.07
447.24
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.89
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
164.01
+ 0.01%

BofA Downgrades Cirrus Logic Over Higher Apple Exposure

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 17, 2021 8:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Downgrades Cirrus Logic Over Higher Apple Exposure
  • BofA analyst Vivek Arya downgraded Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUSto Underperform from Neutral with a $92 price target, implying a 4.3% upside.
  • Arya is "impressed" with management's ability to innovate organically and drive new content growth. Still, he believes the stock upside potential is limited with the shares trading "well above the multiple smartphone exposed peers." 
  • Further, Cirrus is most exposed to customer concentration risk with 80% Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) exposure versus 25%-55% for peers, Arya notes.
  • Price Action: CRUS shares traded lower by 4.74% at $84 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Piper Sandler Analyst Sees 13% Upside Potential In Apple

Piper Sandler Analyst Sees 13% Upside Potential In Apple

Barclays Upgrades Cirrus Logic To Overweight, Increased PT Implies 20% Upside

Barclays Upgrades Cirrus Logic To Overweight, Increased PT Implies 20% Upside

What Apple Analysts Are Saying About New iPhones, Early Demand Trends

What Apple Analysts Are Saying About New iPhones, Early Demand Trends

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a new iPhone iteration, among other products, at its fall event Tuesday. read more
Why The iPhone Buyer Upgrade Cycle Is Important To Apple's Near-Term Success

Why The iPhone Buyer Upgrade Cycle Is Important To Apple's Near-Term Success

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled new iPhones, iPads and a new watch at its "California Streaming" event on Tuesday. read more