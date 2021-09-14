fbpx

Apple Event To Showcase Innovation, Improving User Experience

byAdam Eckert
September 14, 2021 9:29 am
Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) "California Streaming" event is set to kick off Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Apple's event is going to attest to the fact that the company is still innovating and delivering a great user experience, Neuberger Berman analyst Daniel Flax said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What To Expect: As video becomes a larger part of the user experience, Flax expects Apple to unveil updates to the iPhone's camera capabilities. 5G will also enable more functionality with video editing and sharing, he said.

Related Link: What To Expect From Apple's 'California Streaming' Event

Apple is expected to release a new version of its watch product as well. Flax would like to see the company offer a larger screen for the watch.

"If you have a bigger screen you're going to enable a better experience," he said.

Delivering a great user experience through continued innovation is ultimately the key to unlocking shareholder value, Flax said.

What's Next: The Apple installed base is continuing to grow, which demonstrates healthy demand from existing users, he noted.

As long as Apple continues to create tools for developers allowing them to create and innovate on the seamless user experience, the company will generate additional shareholder value over the longer term, Flax told CNBC.

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $157.26 and as low as $103.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock is up 0.53% at $150.34 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

