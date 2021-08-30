fbpx

BofA Sees 44% Downside In This Newly Covered Small Cap Stock

byAkanksha
August 30, 2021 2:42 pm
BofA Sees 44% Downside In This Newly Covered Small Cap Stock
  • Bank of America analyst Adhok Bellurkar initiated TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) with an Underperform rating and a price target of $22 (implying a downside of 44.4%). 
  • Bellurkar mentions risk to profitability from raw material increases and contends that the consensus 8% revenue compound annual growth rate forecast is overestimating the company's growth given his views on increasing competition, contract expirations, and a slowing industry.
  • Recently, the company reported Q2 results and guided FY21 net sales of $1.75 billion – $1.80 billion versus the consensus of $1.80 billion.
  • Price Action: TPIC shares are trading lower by 7.37% at $39.46 on the last check Monday.

