Analysts Laud Bill.com's Q4 Beat, Increased Price Target Implies Up To 46% Upside
- Analysts hailed cloud-based software provider Bill.com Holdings Inc's (NYSE:BILL) Q4 revenue beat and Q1 FY22 outlook above consensus.
- Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz raised the price target to $270 from $175, implying a 23.3% upside, and maintained an Outperform.
- Schwartz notes that Bill.com is poised to be one of the most strategic financial platforms in the worldwide SMB market.
- KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck raised the price target to $275 from $175, signifying a 25.5% upside, and affirmed an Overweight.
- Beck notes that Bill.com's early momentum is surpassing his expectations.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin raised the price target to $280 from $180, implying a 27.8% upside, and retained an Overweight.
- The FY22 mid-point guidance implies Bill.com could be on track to nearly 5x revenue in just three years, cementing its leadership position in AP automation and B2B payments aided by organic growth and Divvy expense card acquisition, Bracelin notes.
- BofA analyst Brad Sills raised the price target to $320 from $185, signifying a 46.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Sills increased the target to reflect the inclusion of Divvy and accelerating organic growth.
- Price Action: BILL shares traded higher by 14.8% at $251.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
