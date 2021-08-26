Blade Air Mobility Shares Gain After Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage With Outperform Rating
- Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) with an Outperform rating and $14 price target, implying an upside of 67.5%.
- Ju believes the company, with penetration rates across its target markets at less than 1% in aggregate, is positioned for improved adoption rates, given the ease and convenience compared to other modes of transportation and ongoing updates to its pricing structure to attract a broader array of consumers.
- Blade Air Mobility is a technology-powered urban air mobility company that started trading on NASDAQ in May 2021. The company has two analyst firms reporting ratings for it.
- Price Action: BLDE shares closed higher by 5.2% at $8.36 on Thursday.
