Why Gene Munster Says 'Investors Should Sleep Well Knowing They Own Apple'

It has been 10 years since Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook took over for Steve Jobs.

Over the last 10 years, Cook cemented himself as the world's greatest CEO, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Tuesday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

Cook was able to maintain the Apple culture of making enriching products, while also advancing services, privacy and security, Munster told CNBC.

"Investors should sleep well knowing they own Apple," Munster said.

What's Next: Over the next decade, Apple is expected to expand its reach by moving into automotive with electric vehicles and augmented or virtual reality with Apple Glasses.

These two areas are only fractionally reflected in the current market cap and have massive addressable markets, Munster said.

He told CNBC that he thinks the stock will be trading above $200 per share in the next year.

"Stay the course … I think it's just going to keep moving higher."

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $151.86 and as low as $103.10 over a 52-week period. The stock is up 1,014% since Cook took over as CEO.

Apple closed down 0.06% at $149.62 on Tuesday.

