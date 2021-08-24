fbpx

Goldman Sachs Sees 20% Upside For This Upgraded Industrial Stock

byAkanksha
August 24, 2021 3:24 pm
Goldman Sachs Sees 20% Upside For This Upgraded Industrial Stock
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich has upgraded AGCO Corporation's (NYSE:AGCOrating to Buy from Neutral, with a price target of $161, implying an upside of 19.18%.
  • Revich is positive on a "multi-year recovery" in long-cycle ag equipment demand and Agco's margin expansion opportunity in a recovery. 
  • He mentions that the 17% share pullback has been driven by improved weather in the U.S., length of cycle, and supply chain concerns over the past three months.
  • Revich also adds that the tractors and combines represent the longest cycle machinery products in his coverage, with five-year residual values of 70% compared to 30%-50% for truck and construction machinery.
  • Price Action: AGCO shares are trading higher by 2.82% at $135.65 on the last check Tuesday.

