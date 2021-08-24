fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.69
372.54
+ 0.19%
BTC/USD
-1527.16
47961.69
-3.09%
DIA
+ 0.43
353.02
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.53
446.73
+ 0.12%
TLT
-1.04
151.49
-0.69%
GLD
+ 0.20
168.54
+ 0.12%

Can Tesla Continue To Grow Amid Increasingly Crowded Competition?

byAdam Eckert
August 24, 2021 11:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Can Tesla Continue To Grow Amid Increasingly Crowded Competition?

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) recently announced plans to double its F-150 Lightning production as a result of strong demand, but there's still plenty of opportunity for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the increasingly crowded electric vehicle space, Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi said Tuesday.

EVs represent about 3% of all vehicles sold today, but that's expected to increase to 80% by 2040, Sacconaghi said on CNBC. Tesla isn't going to supply the majority of the EV market when EVs are 80% of all vehicle sales.

"This market is going to grow a lot and there's room for many players," Sacconaghi said.

See Also: Tesla To Be The Most 'Deeply Integrated Automotive Company' In The World With AI Day Plans Fully-Implemented, Says Ark

Even if Tesla's share gets cut in half, there are still a lot of opportunities for Tesla to continue to grow, Sacconaghi said.

Investors should focus on the fact that the market is going to get 20 times larger going forward, he said.

Bernstein has a Sell rating and a $300 price target on Tesla shares.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $329.88 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.08% at $705.76 at the time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Related Articles

Tesla Stock Has Significant Downside, Says GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson

Gordon Johnson, CEO of GLJ Research, reconfirmed his bearish outlook on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Why This GM, Ford Analyst Is Bullish On The Motor City Automakers

Wells Fargo initiated General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) with Buy ratings on Monday. Here's what the analyst behind the sell-side moves had to say.  read more

Tesla's Inclusion In S&P 500 'Declaration' That EVs Are 'Our Future,' Analysts React

The news that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will soon be included in the S&P 500 index has led to exuberance among some analysts but also left them wondering how it would affect the index. read more

JMP Analyst Sees Tesla Coming Out Of Crisis Stronger

On CNBC's "The Exchange," Joseph Osha of JMP Securities spoke about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). read more