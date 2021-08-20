Why Disney And Netflix Are This Analyst's Top Tech Stocks Right Now

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) are Morgan Stanley's top two tech stocks for the second half of the year, analyst Benjamin Swinburne said Friday on CNBC's "TechCheck."

The story for media stocks in 2021 has been an "unbelievably strong" advertising recovery and very tough comparable streaming numbers year on year, Swinburne said. He expects those trends to reverse moving forward.

Comparable numbers will get easier when it comes to streaming and harder when it comes to advertising, he said.

Disney and Netflix will be well positioned to take advantage of a streaming resurgence, so Morgan Stanley has Overweight ratings on the two stocks. The analyst has a price target of $210 on Disney and a price target of $700 of Netflix.

Swinburne told CNBC that both Disney and Netflix will likely raise streaming package pricing in order to drive operating leverage.

DIS, NFLX Price Action: At the time of publication Friday, Disney was up 0.8% at $174.64 and was up 0.39% at $545.83.