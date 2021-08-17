fbpx

QQQ
-2.91
371.89
-0.79%
DIA
-3.02
359.59
-0.85%
SPY
-2.79
449.76
-0.62%
TLT
+ 0.24
148.67
+ 0.16%
GLD
-0.48
167.70
-0.29%

Here's How Long Dan Ives Thinks It Will Take Apple To Reach $3 Trillion

byAdam Eckert
August 17, 2021 10:40 am
Here's How Long Dan Ives Thinks It Will Take Apple To Reach $3 Trillion

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is headed for a $3 trillion market cap in six to nine months, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Tuesday on CNBC.

When Apple releases the iPhone 13, it will be a continuation of the supercycle that began with the iPhone 12, Ives said. 

There are still 250 million people who have not upgraded their iPhones in three and a half years, he said. 

Apple is going into a period that Ives referred to as a "renaissance of growth."

Related Link: Why Apple Stock Could Be Charging Up For A Blue Sky Run

Consumers using other products often switch to the iPhone, but current iPhone users don't move away from the iPhone. 

"Many thought growth was in the rear-view mirror and that's where they have continued to defy the skeptics," Ives noted.

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $151.19 and as low as $103.10 over a 52-week period.

Apple's stock was trading around $150.85 at publication time.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

