August 13, 2021 3:06 pm
Roth Capital, Lake Street Maintain Buy On Virtra After Strong Q2 Results, Raise Price Target
  • Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry raised Virtra Inc's (NASDAQ:VTSIprice target to $13 from $10, implying a 64% upside, and maintains a Buy rating.
  • Baldry believes Virtra is poised to become a fast-growth company, at odds with its slow-growth history.
  • Virtra reported strong Q2 results, with a sales increase of 90% year-over-year and a gross margin of ~60%. The company beat the analyst consensus, with sales of $5.3 million vs. consensus of $3.79 million and EPS of $0.05 vs. $(0.02).
  • Lake Street analyst Jaeson Schmidt raised the price target to $11 from $9 and maintained a Buy rating.
  • The company reported a top and bottom-line beat, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of this achievement, mentions the analyst in a research note.
  • Price Action: VTSI shares slip by 4.88% to $7.90 during the market session on the last check Friday.

