Thinking About Buying Stock In Petco, Shake Shack Or Zynga?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24.

Petco is trading higher by 1.3% at $20.

Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $93 to $86.

Shake Shack is trading lower by 0.8% at $92.

Keybanc maintained Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.

Zynga is trading lower by 15% at $8.30.

Zynga shares are trading sharply lower after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also reported a deal to buy StarLark for $525 million in cash and stock… Read More