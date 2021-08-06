fbpx

QQQ
-1.19
370.86
-0.32%
DIA
+ 1.17
349.44
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 0.63
441.13
+ 0.14%
TLT
-2.07
152.36
-1.38%
GLD
-3.91
172.77
-2.32%

Thinking About Buying Stock In Petco, Shake Shack Or Zynga?

byHenry Khederian
August 6, 2021 9:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24.

Petco is trading higher by 1.3% at $20.

Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $93 to $86.

Shake Shack is trading lower by 0.8% at $92.

Keybanc maintained Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.

Zynga is trading lower by 15% at $8.30.

Zynga shares are trading sharply lower after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also reported a deal to buy StarLark for $525 million in cash and stock… Read More

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color

Related Articles

Why These 2 Shake Shack Analysts Are Turning Bullish

As COVID-19 restrictions ease and restaurants begin to open, Shake Shack’s (NYSE: SHAK) recovery is expected to accelerate through 2022, according to Goldman Sachs and Wedbush analysts. read more

UPDATE: Wedbush Believes Shake Shack Adding Digital, Delivery Sales Layers Following COVID-19 Potentially Added 10+% To Pre-COVID Sales Volumes

UPDATE: Wedbush Notes Shake Shack Shares Recent Underperformance, Highlights Stock Down 20% Since May 6 vs S&P Restaurant Index Down Just 1.5%, Calls Move Lower In Stock 'Overdone

UPDATE: Wedbush Sees Upside To Shake Shack's Average Weekly Sales As Urban MArkets Recover In H2'21, '22