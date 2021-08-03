fbpx

QQQ
-1.05
365.65
-0.29%
DIA
+ 0.50
347.85
+ 0.14%
SPY
+ 0.14
437.45
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.30
150.37
+ 0.2%
GLD
-0.31
169.92
-0.18%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Square, Take-Two Interactive Software Or Airbnb?

byHenry Khederian
August 3, 2021 9:29 am
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Square, Take-Two Interactive Software Or Airbnb?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Cowen & Co. analyst George Mihalos upgraded Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $266 to $343.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained Square with a Buy and raised the price target from $295 to $320.

Truist Securities analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained Square with a Buy and raised the price target from $325 to $365.

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan maintained Square with a Buy and raised the price target from $330 to $335.

Raymond James analyst John Davis upgraded Square from Underperform to Market Perform.

Square is trading lower by 0.7% at $270.50.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $211 to $210.

Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained Take-Two Interactive with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $230 to $210.

Take-Two Interactive is trading lower by 4.2% at $165.90.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $180 price target.

Airbnb is trading higher by 1.5% at $147.67.

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb. 

