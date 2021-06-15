 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biogen Analyst Raises Price Target On Higher Chance Of Success For Depression Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Share:
Biogen Analyst Raises Price Target On Higher Chance Of Success For Depression Drug

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock is seeing muted sentiment Tuesday as it emerges from the euphoria over Aduhelm approval, with the most recent trigger being lukewarm data for a partnered program.

The Biogen Analyst: Geoff Meacham reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen shares and raised the price target from $400 to $415.

The Biogen Thesis: Biogen's partner Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) said the Phase 3 study of zuranolone for major depressive disorder met the primary endpoint but the treatment effect was modest, Meacham said in a Tuesday note.

Zuranolong, a GABAA modulator, reduced HAM-D scores by placebo adjusted –1.7, below the threshold delta of 3-4 points considered meaningful by BofA's key opinion leaders, the analyst said.

Additionally, the tolerability profile was mixed, with 15.3% somnolence versus 3% for placebo and 7.5% sedation vs. 0.4% placebo, he said. 

This could be a barrier for prescribers despite's zuranolone more rapid onset vs. standard-of-care, Meacham said. 

Key opinion leader feedback showed an unwillingness to trade one problem, such as depression, for another in the form of addiction, the analyst said.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Takeda, Blueprint Medicines, Orphazyme, Eton On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions, IPOs

With efficacy being relatively modest and side effects increasingly a concern, there are likely to be uncertainties over the commercial picture that have given investors pause on the deal, he said.

Other hurdles include the lack of current commercial synergies, meaningful cost for medical outreach and likely restrictive payer management, Meacham said. 

"To be fair, these and other issues are ultimately solvable. But with the commercial teams focused on the complexities of Aduhelm's launch, how quickly is less clear." .

BofA increased its likelihood of success estimate for zuranolone from 35% to 65%, triggering the upward price target revision.

"The unexpected Aduhelm approval (our take) has altered the Biogen narrative; still given the extent of our questions on the timing and trajectory for growth upside, we remain cautious on shares at current levels," Meacham said. 

BIIB, SAGE Price Action: At last check, Biogen shares were trading down 0.64% to $403.53, while Sage shares were sliding 17.26% to $60.29.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For June PDUFA Dates

Latest Ratings for BIIB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

Why Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Is Falling Despite Meeting Primary Endpoint In Major Depressive Disorder Trial With Zuranolone
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca, Biogen Face Clinical Trial Disappointments, Novavax Studies Coronavirus-Flu Combo Vaccine, Decision Day For Takeda
Sage Therapeutics - Biogen's Zuranolone Tops Placebo In Reducing Depressive Symptoms
Yet Another Biogen's Retinal Disease Gene Therapy Fails In Late-Stage Study
"FAANG" Stocks In Focus After Congress Proposes Bills Designed To Reduce Their Influence
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Takeda, Blueprint Medicines, Orphazyme, Eton On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions, IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aduhelm Geoff MeachamAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NTRRaymond JamesDowngrades82.0
XECUBSDowngrades83.0
OGNJP MorganInitiates Coverage On38.0
NTCOJefferiesInitiates Coverage On28.0
ADCTCantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage On46.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com