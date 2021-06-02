 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Problem With Thematic Tech Investing

Kate White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
The Problem With Thematic Tech Investing

An investment trend that is gaining tremendous popularity is thematic tech investing: many investors are attracted to funds that own clean energy, cybersecurity, electric vehicles, e-sports, robotics, 3D printing and more.

What’s The Caveat?

The majority of these funds fail to outperform the market, Amy Arnott, CFA and portfolio strategist for Morningstar said in an April 12 post.

Thematic funds come with high fees, high failure rates and lack diversification, Arnott said.

The potential risk of too much concentration in thematic funds can cause stocks to drastically drop if investors choose to suddenly flee the funds, the strategist said. 

While thematic tech investing performed well in 2020, the strategy lacks strong performance over a long time horizon, CNBC said in a story on Morningstar's analysis.

The investments have track record of doing poorly over longer periods, according to Morningstar's annual Thematic Funds Landscape Report.

About 30% of U.S.-based funds that were launched in the past three decades are no longer around. Moreover, thematic funds have "trailed the overall equity market by about 4 percentage points per year over the trailing 10-year period," Arnott said. 

Morningstar On Thematic Tech Failure Rates, Fund Fees

By nature, thematic tech inveesting chases the latest theme like EV or clean energy.

Like most trends, these themes go in and out of popularity, causing them to have high failure rates. Nearly one-third of all thematic funds have closed in the last 10 years and 34% underperformed the broader equity market, according to CNBC

Along with high failure rates, thematic tech investing typically comes with lofty fees.

“High fees charged by thematic funds have contributed to their relatively poor performance versus broad market indexes over longer periods,” said Morningstar's Arnott. 

Building on this negative connotation, the concentrated ownership of these funds means that “the liquidity promised by the ETF structure means investments can be pulled out on a whim,” according to Morningstar. 

“Because of their narrower exposure and higher risk profile, thematic funds are best used to complement rather than replace existing core holdings,” said Kenneth Lamont, a senior research analyst at the firm. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC morningstarAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas ETFs

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HNSTB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On17.0
DCRBColliers SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On15.0
TLOFFRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On1.0
OESXRoth CapitalDowngrades7.0
LNDCBarrington ResearchUpgrades13.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com