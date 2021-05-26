BofA Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods On Medium-Term Risks
Cal-Maine Foods Inc’s (NASDAQ: CALM) stock may remain range-bound over the next 12 months, with negative estimate revisions due to higher feed costs for hens overpowering industry egg pricing, according to BofA Securities.
The Cal-Maine Foods Analyst: Peter Galbo downgraded the rating for Cal-Maine Foods from Buy to Underperform, while lowering the price target from $47 to $38.
The Cal-Maine Foods Thesis: The company’s feed costs could surge from 48 cents per dozen to 52.5 cents per dozen, Galbo said in the downgrade note.
“We are lowering our FY22 EPS from $0.70 to a loss of ($0.01) to reflect these changes, which is also below consensus estimates of $1.03,” he added.
“We also note that CALM is unlikely to pay a dividend post 4Q21 (declared in 4Q, paid in 1Q22) through FY22 as the company maintains a variable dividend policy and we are now forecasting net income losses in 1H22,” the analyst wrote.
CALM Price Action: Shares of Cal-Maine Foods had declined by 3.43% to $34.92 at the time of publication Wednesday.
(Photo: Jon Sailer via Unsplash)
Latest Ratings for CALM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Underperform
|Oct 2020
|B of A Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|Stephens & Co.
|Reiterates
|Overweight
