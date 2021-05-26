 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Analyst: Valuation Concerns Override Expected Fundamental Improvement
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
AMC Analyst: Valuation Concerns Override Expected Fundamental Improvement

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares have picked up momentum, adding roughly 36% so far this week. 

The AMC Analyst: B Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold downgraded shares of AMC from Buy to Neutral and maintained a $16 price target.

The AMC Takeaways: The downgrade is purely a valuation call, as shares of the theater chain have moved above B Riley's price target, Wold said in a note.

With movie theater capacity limits due to be eliminated soon in New York and California, the domestic box office is poised for a rebound, the analyst said.

A pent-up demand for movie-going is evident in the other regions of the world and there's an impressive, blockbuster-fueled film slate and updated distribution agreements with studios, he said. 

The analyst sees the domestic industry box office returning to pre-COVID-19 levels by late 2022.

Related Link: Why Wanda Group Is Trimming Its Holdings In AMC Theater Chain

On top of the studio agreement AMC struck with Universal, additional announcements could be forthcoming, Wold said.

This will further solidify exclusive theatrical windows during the industry recovery, the analyst said. 

"Considering the head start AMC theaters enjoyed while the circuit's main competitor, Regal, remained closed from last October through early April, we believe this continued awareness with moviegoers and ability to remain engaged as the industry came online should play well with customer loyalty."

AMC accounts for roughly 50% of domestic IMAX box office, positioning it well to achieve box office share gains, with the blockbuster-heavy slate, he said. 

Additionally, AMC's improved balance sheet eliminates liquidity concerns, Wold said. 

With a nearly 75% rally in the stock since B Riley's upgrade in early May, positive expectations regarding AMC's outlook and expected recovery are all priced in, the analyst said. 

AMC Price Action: AMC shares were up 20.9% at $19.84 at last check Wednesday. 

Related Link: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is 'Dramatically Overvalued'

Latest Ratings for AMC

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021B. Riley SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2021B. Riley SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AMC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

Why Did QQQ Options Traders Purchase Almost $3M Of Puts?
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
GameStop's Stock Is Nearing Resistance In A Pennant Pattern
AMC Entertainment Skyrockets And Options Traders Pile In
Understanding AMC Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: B Riley Securities Eric WoldAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDRXSVB LeerinkMaintains17.0
BBWSmall Cap Consumer ResearchMaintains17.0
ICPTB. Riley SecuritiesDowngrades18.0
UUUUNoble Capital MarketsUpgrades9.0
VSTOArgus ResearchMaintains46.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com