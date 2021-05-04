 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kroger and Alberstons Stocks Get Downgrade: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Kroger and Alberstons Stocks Get Downgrade: What You Need To Know

Two leading grocery chains, Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI), received downgraded ratings from Goldman Sachs.

A Shifting Landscape: Analyst Kate McShane noted that the grocery retail industry stood out within the past year’s economy “with outsized sales growth as a result of pandemic-related demand.”

But McShane observed that upcoming months might not be as favorable to this industry.

“As economies reopen and customer demand likely shifts incrementally towards food away from home, we think the promotional environment could become more competitive in grocery throughout the coming year,” she wrote. “That, coupled with potentially rising costs from inflation, results in multiple headwinds that could pressure margins for grocers.”

The Problem With Kroger: McShane downgraded Kroger from Sell to Neutral, with a price target lowered from $37 to $31.

McShane pointed to new challenges facing grocery retailers in general and Kroger in particular, calling attention to what she perceived as its “limited ability to insulate margins” and a “limited exposure to fresh” foods, which she considered “typically a category better at mitigating inflation risks compared to packaged foods.”

Still, McShane stated she would be more positive on Kroger’s viability if it can maintain the elevated consumer demand in the face of a recovering restaurant environment, along with internal initiatives that would “support greater cost savings than expected.”

But she also warned that would be predicated on lower-than-forecast inflation coupled with the company’s increased efficiency in digital marketing against its competition.

See Also: Benzinga Stock Market Live: Biotech Buzz

The Problem With Albertsons: McShane downgraded Albertsons from Buy to Neutral, with the price target lowered from $23 to $20.

McShane’s reasoning mirrored her Kroger downgrade, citing changes to the grocery industry and the company’s “limited ability to insulate margins.”

Unlike Kroger, McShane noted, Albertsons had higher exposure to the fresh food category plus “compelling initiatives in place targeting its supply chain and buying strategy, which should provide an estimated 100 bps of gross margin improvement vs. 2019.”

McShane said that Albertsons was added to Goldman Sachs’ Buy list last July and is currently up by 20.3% versus the S&P 500’s 28.7%.

She attributed the stock’s less-than-stellar performance to “investor concern about the food at home unwind as the economy reopened,” although she also highlighted the company outperformed other national grocery retailers since last summer, including Kroger.

Potential problems for the company, according to McShane, ranged from continued margin pressures to hiccups in executing omnichannel initiatives to share loss to more aggressive competitors.

(Photo by marcusjroberts/Flickr Creative Commons.)

Latest Ratings for KR

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for KR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACI + KR)

Analyzing Kroger's Unusual Options Activity
Why Kroger Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2021
Here's Why Boeing, Kroger, McDonald's And ON Semiconductor Are Moving
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Albertsons Teams With Spotify On Soleil Sparkling Water Promotion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: food Goldman Sach Grocery Grocery storesAnalyst Color News Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SPNECanaccord GenuityMaintains30.0
SIBNCanaccord GenuityMaintains40.0
ATCOJefferiesMaintains16.0
FAIIBenchmarkInitiates Coverage On14.0
ESEANoble Capital MarketsDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com