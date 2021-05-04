 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic Look Compelling
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Why Shares Of Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic Look Compelling

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares have pulled back following the release of the company's fiscal year's fourth-quarter results last week. An analyst at Needham finds the stock attractive at current levels.

The Cirrus Analyst: Analyst Denis Pyatchanin upgraded shares of Cirrus from Hold to Buy, with a price target of $73.

The Cirrus Thesis: Cirrus shares have declined 26% from their mid-January peak and the multiple has compressed by about 40%, analyst Pyatchanin said.

The company's disappointing results and guidance were attributed to revenue recognition timing, the analyst said. The lead times for its camera controllers for use in camera modules, the analyst said, are shorter than the rest of its components, such as smart codecs shipped to contract manufacturers, and are therefore shipped earlier.

The 11% quarter-over-quarter revenue drop forecast for the June quarter is within the normal seasonality, Pyatchanin said, citing the company.

Related Link: Skyworks Solutions Shares Are Trading Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Robust Q4 Guidance

New opportunities are emerging, including potential content gains at Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), with a new Power IC and $1 ASP that will likely be part of flagship phones in fall 2021, the analyst said.

The analyst estimates that Apple iPhone dollar content will grow about 20% to $5.20, starting in the second-half of 2021.

Cirrus is also leveraging its high-performance, mixed-signal expertise beyond the audio domain, the analyst noted.

"Net, we expect revenue growth to accelerate in FY22 and believe the stock is compelling here," Needham said.

CRUS Price Action: Cirrus shares were up 0.60% to $73.44 Tuesday morning. 

Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021

(Photo: Cirrus Logic)

Latest Ratings for CRUS

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021NeedhamUpgradesHoldBuy
Apr 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CRUS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRUS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2021
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 200 Points; Cirrus Logic Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.5%; CryoLife Shares Jump Following Q1 Results
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Denis Pyatchanin Needham semiconductorsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMGCredit SuisseMaintains148.0
KFRCCredit SuisseMaintains55.0
HPCredit SuisseMaintains29.0
WLTWDeutsche BankMaintains265.0
FRPTBairdMaintains210.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com