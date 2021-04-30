 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Cuts NIO Target Despite Record High Margins, Growth

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Cuts NIO Target Despite Record High Margins, Growth

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) could continue to gain share in the Chinese electric vehicle market over the next couple of years, according to BofA Securities.

The Nio Analyst: Ming Hsun Lee maintained a Buy rating for Nio, while reducing the price target from $63 to $60.

The Nio Thesis: The company’s gross processing margin (GPM) hit a record high in the first quarter, driven by higher contribution from EC6, a higher take rate of the 100kWh battery pack and NIO Pilot, as well as a lower bill of material (BOM) cost, Hsun Lee said in the note.

“NIO has kicked off the planning and building of a new plant in Xinqiao Industrial Park in Hefei with its strategic partners. Hefei government will invest in Neo Park, which will support up to 1mn units of EV and 100GWh battery capacity in Neo Park. NIO will be one of the major EV companies and continue to do contract manufacturing with JAC,” the analyst wrote.

While raising the sales estimate for 2021 by 5%, Hsun Lee cut the 2022 estimate by 1% to reflect the “potential impact on production from chip shortage.”

NIO Price Action: Shares of Nio had risen by 3.46% to $40.35 at the time of publication Friday afternoon.

(Photo: NIO)

Latest Ratings for NIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021CLSAInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for NIO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Bulls Charge Into Nio And Xpeng Following Lower Opens: A Technical Look
What's Up With Tesla's Stock Today?
8 Takeaways From Nio's Q1 Call For EV Stock Investors: Chip Shortage, Margins, International Plans And More
Why Is Nio's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Here's Why Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng Are Moving
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities electric vehicles EVs Ming Hsun LeeAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SNDRCredit SuisseMaintains30.0
TXTCredit SuisseMaintains73.0
ERJCredit SuisseMaintains7.1
TXRHTelsey Advisory GroupMaintains116.0
TCNNFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains89.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com