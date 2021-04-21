 Skip to main content

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Gets Upgrade, 'Pent-up Leisure Demand' Among Reasons

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is poised for an inflection in fundamentals once cruises resume, given the “stronger signs of pent-up leisure demand," according to Goldman Sachs, also noting an improvement in capital markets creating opportunities for accretive refinancing and debt payoffs.

The Norwegian Cruise Line Analyst: Stephen Grambling upgraded the rating for Norwegian Cruise Line from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $27 to $37.

The Norwegian Cruise Line Thesis: Pent-up leisure demand is driving “a recovery in net yields beyond pre-pandemic levels,” while net cruise costs may bounce back more gradually, Grambling said in the upgrade note.

“Additionally, EPS will be further buoyed by debt refinancing toward historical norms as fundamentals improve and capital markets remain accommodative,” he noted.

While other cruise line companies may benefit from improving fundamentals, there is greater upside for Norwegian Cruise Line, given to its “higher-end customer base, greater ability to host vaccine-only sailings before lower cases could allow for a full recovery in cruising, longer cash burn run-way, lower leverage on recovered EBITDA, and higher capacity growth,” the analyst wrote.

NCLH Price Action: Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had risen by 6.93% to $28.62 at the time of publication Wednesday.

(Photo: Norweigan Cruise Lines)

Latest Ratings for NCLH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2021MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NCLH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

