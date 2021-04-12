 Skip to main content

What Are The Tailwinds For BofA's US Bancorp Upgrade?

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 11:49am   Comments
What Are The Tailwinds For BofA's US Bancorp Upgrade?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) faces the strong potential for upward revisions to 2021 earnings, driven by PPNR (pre-provision net revenue), apart from solid credit leverage, according to BofA Securities.

The U.S. Bancorp Analyst: Erika Najarian upgraded the rating for U.S. Bancorp from Underperform to Neutral, while raising the price target from $58 to $62.

The U.S. Bancorp Thesis: Payment activity is likely to gain momentum ahead of loan demand, given that consumers have de-levered, but the macro outlook is strong, Najarian said in the upgrade note.

“We project merchant processing revenue to recover 16% in ‘21, though note that the ’20 base is flattered by higher pre-paid card fees related to government stimulus,” she added.

“Credit and debit card revenues are expected to rise 6% in ’21, mostly led by debit in 1H21. We see credit card spending and corporate travel recovering in earnest in ’22, extending USB’s payments tailwinds in this category,” the analyst wrote. She expects corporate payment products revenues to come close to the 2019 levels by 2022.

Najarian raised the earnings estimates for 2021 and 2022 from $3.88 to $4 and from $4.36 to $4.48, respectively.

(Photo: U.S. Bankcorp)

Latest Ratings for USB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Apr 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Apr 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for USB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: banking BofA Securities credit cards debit cardsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

